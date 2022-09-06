Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,654,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

