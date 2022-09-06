Monero Classic (XMC) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001858 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.65 million and $27,644.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00761789 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

