Monero (XMR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $105.65 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $142.21 or 0.00761789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and $105.65 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001858 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,171,017 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Monero
