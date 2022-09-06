Monetha Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $358,189.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,012.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00135611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035330 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023145 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

