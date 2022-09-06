MONK (MONK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,061.00

MONK (MONK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $302,800.34 and $8,061.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001987 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.