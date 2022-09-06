Monolith (TKN) Trading 15.7% Higher This Week

Monolith (TKN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $40.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

