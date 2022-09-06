Moon Nation Game (MNG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.72 Million

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Moon Nation Game has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Moon Nation Game coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moon Nation Game has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $909,664.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moon Nation Game Profile

Moon Nation Game is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 coins. The official website for Moon Nation Game is moonnation.org. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Next Generation Crypto-Powered Space Game Built on Binance Smart Chain. MNB is bridging gap of crypto and games.By Connecting the wallet you can view your $MNG balance on the Platform. You can Exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and can use that. Purchase Games, Spent point to play games on hourly basis, Exchange in-game Currency and more$MNG’s transaction fees will play a key role in its success and longevity. These fees are used to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders.Telegram | Facebook | Discord | YoutubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Nation Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Nation Game should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moon Nation Game using one of the exchanges listed above.

