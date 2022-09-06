Moonfarm Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,936.00 (MFO)

Moonfarm Finance (MFO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Moonfarm Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Moonfarm Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonfarm Finance has a market capitalization of $49,906.29 and $14,936.00 worth of Moonfarm Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00830127 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015596 BTC.
Moonfarm Finance Coin Profile
Moonfarm Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,604 coins. Moonfarm Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonfarm Finance
