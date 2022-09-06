Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $12.25 on Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $64.40 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.25 or 0.00063558 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00857855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015961 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,457,624 coins and its circulating supply is 5,258,109 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

