Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.90

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and traded as low as $14.77. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after buying an additional 142,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

