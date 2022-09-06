Morpheus.Network (MNW) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $125,264.00

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded up 20% against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $27.11 million and $125,264.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00134683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036238 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022272 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem."

