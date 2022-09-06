Moss Carbon Credit Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (MCO2)

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00016160 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Moss Carbon Credit has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $105,650.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Moss Carbon Credit

Moss Carbon Credit (CRYPTO:MCO2) is a coin. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain. 1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Carbon Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moss Carbon Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

