Mover Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.83 Million (MOVE)

Mover (MOVE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Mover has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $29,187.00 worth of Mover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mover coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mover has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.
Mover Coin Profile
Mover’s total supply is 8,491,462 coins. Mover’s official Twitter account is @viamover.
Mover Coin Trading
