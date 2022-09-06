MovieBloc Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.70 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $54.70 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

