mStable USD Price Reaches $1.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.93 million and $18,584.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,017.15 or 1.00054800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00063136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00024095 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

