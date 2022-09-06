MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTYFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.