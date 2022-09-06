MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.83.
Several research analysts recently commented on MTYFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.
MTY Food Group Price Performance
Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $56.55.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
