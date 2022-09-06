MultiVAC (MTV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $690,529.00

MultiVAC (MTV) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, MultiVAC has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MultiVAC has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $690,529.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MultiVAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,667.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005353 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00135391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023572 BTC.

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac.

MultiVAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

