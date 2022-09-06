MurAll (PAINT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MurAll (PAINT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $376,893.52 and $41,900.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MurAll has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,018,551,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art.

Buying and Selling MurAll

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

