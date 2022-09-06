MyNeighborAlice Price Tops $2.13 on Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00010749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $65.20 million and $27.13 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00134651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036304 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022197 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

