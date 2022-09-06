NAGA Price Hits $0.0908 on Major Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (NGC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $14,678.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA coin can now be purchased for $0.0908 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,910.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00135077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

NAGA Coin Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NAGA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.