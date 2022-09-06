Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.86 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $114.32 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00004487 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005058 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.