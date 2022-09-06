NAOS Finance (NAOS) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $41,896.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00869213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016515 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,109,740 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.

