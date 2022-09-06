Nash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,115.00 (NEX)

Nash (NEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Nash has traded down 83% against the dollar. One Nash coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash has a market cap of $5.17 million and $1,115.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00865228 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016457 BTC.
About Nash
Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial.
Buying and Selling Nash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars.
