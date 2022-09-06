Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Natera stock opened at $47.65 on Thursday. Natera has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48.

Insider Activity

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

