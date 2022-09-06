National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,694 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 325,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Retail Properties

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

