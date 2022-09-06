National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

National Western Life Group stock opened at $187.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.29. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $236.97.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

