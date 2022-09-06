Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $32.96 on Monday. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natus Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 386.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 1,529.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 138.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.