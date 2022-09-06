Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $3.27 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $863.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000875 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,363,782 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

