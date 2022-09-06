nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 0.78.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,364.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,303,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

