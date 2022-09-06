NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $4.48 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.48 or 0.00022694 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.49 billion and approximately $344.08 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00100291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00261477 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00018387 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,600,239 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

