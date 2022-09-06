Nebulas Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $376,982.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,667.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00163453 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005474 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004260 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005353 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002740 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00135391 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035508 BTC.
Nebulas Profile
NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,309,621 coins and its circulating supply is 62,797,819 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
