Needham & Company LLC Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.85.

AI opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.40. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

