Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $8.54 on Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Neo has a market capitalization of $602.26 million and approximately $46.57 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $8.54 or 0.00045387 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,811.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

