Neoteric Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,960.00 (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Neoteric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neoteric has a total market cap of $534,335.19 and approximately $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neoteric has traded up 170% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.
About Neoteric
Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.
Neoteric Coin Trading
