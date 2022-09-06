Neoteric Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,960.00 (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Neoteric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neoteric has a total market cap of $534,335.19 and approximately $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neoteric has traded up 170% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.

About Neoteric

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

Neoteric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neoteric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neoteric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

