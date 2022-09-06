NerveNetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $87,359.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

