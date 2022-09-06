Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $226.11 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.55. The company has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

