Netvrk Price Tops $0.24 (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Netvrk has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netvrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netvrk has a total market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $371,809.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.
About Netvrk
Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.
Netvrk Coin Trading
