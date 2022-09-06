Neurotoken (NTK) Market Capitalization Achieves $190,235.12

Neurotoken (NTK) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Neurotoken coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neurotoken has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Neurotoken has a total market capitalization of $190,235.12 and approximately $149.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neurotoken Profile

NTK is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io. Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation.

Buying and Selling Neurotoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

