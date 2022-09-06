New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 153,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMT stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYMT. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

