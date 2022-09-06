Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.708 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$54.71 on Tuesday. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$53.19 and a twelve month high of C$108.98. The firm has a market cap of C$43.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$65.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGT. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.