NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $819,324.77 and approximately $107.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00297736 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001228 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002461 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.