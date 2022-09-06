Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was down 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several research analysts have commented on EFRTF shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

