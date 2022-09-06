Nexus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,429.00 (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Nexus has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $6,429.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,647 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

