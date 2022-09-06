NFT (NFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.92

NFT (NFT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $20.92 and approximately $278,269.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,903.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00135479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023277 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.