Niftyx Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.12 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $10,647.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

