Nimbus Governance Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,896.00 (GNBU)

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Nimbus Governance Token has a market cap of $3.71 million and $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00829925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Nimbus Governance Token Profile

Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.

Buying and Selling Nimbus Governance Token

