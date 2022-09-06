Nimbus Governance Token Trading Down 51.5% This Week (GNBU)

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar. Nimbus Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Nimbus Governance Token Profile

Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.

Buying and Selling Nimbus Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimbus Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

