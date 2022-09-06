Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $38.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 280,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NIO by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,527,000 after acquiring an additional 371,972 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in NIO by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 120,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NIO by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. NIO has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

