NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $33,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

