NitroEX Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $633,538.04 (NTX)

NitroEX (NTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One NitroEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. NitroEX has a market capitalization of $633,538.04 and $20,531.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NitroEX has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.
About NitroEX
NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial.
Buying and Selling NitroEX
Receive News & Updates for NitroEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NitroEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.